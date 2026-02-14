News
  By Javeria Ahmed
James Van Der Beek's brother Jared shares candid & emotional message

Jared Van Der Beek shared his heartfelt condolence to the Varsity Blue star kids and his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek

Jared Van Der Beek, brother of actor James Van Der Beek, shared an emotional tribute reflecting on his pain.

Taking to Instagram on Friday February 13, Jared shared his heartfelt condolence to the Varsity Blue star kids and his wife.

Jared noted, "There’s a special bond that exists between brothers and two days ago, that physical bond was broken.”

He went on to say. "I now know why people call it heartbreak when you lose someone close to you. There is a feeling of devastation and pain that runs so deep in the heart, I didn’t know it would hurt so badly."

Jared also said that his brother James was his "person," and "the one I went to for any and all things."

"I’ve looked up to him since I was born. He has never failed to be there for me whenever I needed him. It has been wonderful reading and seeing how he touched so many lives not because of something he did, but because of who he was," Jared's caption continued, adding that James "shared with an open heart and with his wise soul."

Jared then thanked the public for their support as the family grieves the loss of James.

Notably, this touching post came when James' wife Kimberly Van Der Beek announced that on February 11, he had "passed away peacefully" and "met his final days with courage, faith, and grace."

The news came three years after James, 48, was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

