  • By Fatima Hassan
Victoria Beckham sends loving Valentine's message amid rift with Brooklyn

  • By Fatima Hassan
Victoria Beckham has sent message of love amid escalating feud with estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham.  

On Saturday, February 14, the English fashion designer, who remains mum over the accusations made her eldest son last month, is celebrating Valentine’s Day with her husband.

:Forever my valentine I love you @davidbeckham," Victoria captioned her post.

She also released a few videos of her husband, who started his day by preparing special Valentine’s Day sandwich for his beloved wife.

In another slide, the former Spice Girls singer has shared a photo of David, in which the designer was flaunting his phone’s screen saver as it shows Victoria’s photos which was taken 29 years ago.

"Still his screensaver after 20 years," the mom of four wrote.

P.C.: Victoria Beckham/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Victoria Beckham/Instagram Stories 

This touching update came shortly after Gordon Ramsay revealed the real story behind Victoria's alleged dance on her son’s wedding with Nicola Peltz. 

In a recent interview with The Sun, the popular celebrity chef, who himself attended the nuptials of Brooklyn, has insisted that the former photographer exaggerated the story, she was dancing with her whole heart.

He additionally claimed that it was an "innocent fun" by the fashion designer.

Gordon Ramsay shared his stance after Brooklyn Beckham shocked the world with his bombshell statement on social media.

In January, the eldest son of Victoria and David, who have been estranged with him since last year, has clarified in his message that he, "Does not want to reconcile with his parents." 

Since then, the couple, who married in 1999, has remained silent over the family feud.  

