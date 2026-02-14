Callum Turner breaks silence on James Bond rumours with cryptic comment

Callum Turner attended the Berlin Film Festival for a press conference for his new film Rosebush Pruning.
During the star-studded event, a journalist asked the British actor to address the rumours about him being the next James Bond in Denis Villeneuve's Amazon project.
While the reporter asked the question just minutes into the press conference, noting that it could be good to "get it out of the way".
"You're right, it's very early for that question," Turner said with a smirk. "I'm not going to comment on it."
His co-star, Tracy Letts, then teased, adding, "I'm sorry, I'm the next James Bond!" earning laughter from the room, to which the actor said, "Tracey, I thought you weren't going to say anything."
Moments later, Bond's topic was back in discussion when director Karim Aïnouz was asked what a 007 movie would look like under his direction.
Letts again jumped to the rescue, saying that Aïnouz was directing "my James Bond".
Rosebush Pruning's cast also includes Riley Keough, Jamie Bell, Elle Fanning, Lukas Gauge and Pamela Anderson.
The movie follows four American siblings as they deal with generational lies, the truth behind their mother's death and seek "love and validation through each other".
It was written by Yorgos Lanthimos collaborator Efthimis Filippou.