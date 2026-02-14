News
  By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

'Single Inferno 5' star Lim Subeen to star in new K-drama with A-list actor

The hit Netflix dating show's contestant might appear in a baseball-related K-drama, set to premiere on tvN

  By Hania Jamil
'Single Inferno 5' star Lim Subeen to star in new K-drama with A-list actor

Single Inferno season 5 contestant Lim Subeen is in talks to appear in a new K-drama alongside Kim Woo-bin!

On Friday, February 13, SPOTV News reported that Lim, who gained fame on the fifth instalment of the Netflix hit dating show, has been cast in tvN's upcoming drama, Gifted (working title).

The network also shared a hopeful statement later that day, noting, "Lim Subeen is currently in talks for the new drama 'Gifted', and the outlook is favourable."

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, Gifted follows the story of a baseball coach who gains extraordinary abilities after an accident, which forces him to go from coaching a professional team to a bottom-ranked high school team.

Kim Woo-bin is reportedly starring in the drama, while Seo Eun-soo (Missing: The Other Side) is in talks to play the female lead.

Notably, in his real life, Lim Subeen was originally a baseball player before an injury led him to explore a new career path.

Last year, he appeared in the drama A Head Coach's Turnover under the stage name Cha Been.

