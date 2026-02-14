PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games for February 2026 announced

This week marked a special one for PlayStation with its State of Play livestream, which unveiled several exhilarating games and announced significant upgrades, but between everything the company has squeezed in an update for the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.
PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can enjoy some additional games, with major titles such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and more, available from February 17,
All PS Plus subscribers can also claim new games in February, as Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will be available until March 2.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
The game featured multiple new villains, including Kraven the Hunter and the Lizard, and a sinister new take on Venom; streamlined gameplay to emphasise the individual strengths of each Spider-Man; and upgraded the visual experience to deliver an impressive game.
Neva (PS5, PS4)
Another exciting adventure from the studio behind the acclaimed Gris, Neva follows the journey of Alba, a young woman bound to a curious wolf club after a traumatic encounter with dark forces.
Similar to Gris, the game features an impressive visual design as players explore an outstanding realm that has started to succumb to decay, and Alba will have to brave rapidly dangerous situations while her wolf companion grows from a cub into an adult.
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PS5)
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown offers players free reign to treat Hong Kong and Ibiza as their personal racing track while they gather iconic cars from famous manufacturers such as Porsche, Bugatti, Aston Martin, and more.
Venba (PS5)
An amazing game about an Indian mom who immigrated to Canada with her family in the 1980s, Venba is a celebration of cooking and culture.
The game majorly focuses on restoring lost recipes and using them to cook up delicious dishes that serve as a connection to family and culture.