  • By Hania Jamil
Wiz Khalifa confirms dad's death in heartbreaking tribute

The 'See You Again' rapper has announced his father, Laurence W. Thomaz, death with an emotional tribute

Wiz Khalifa confirms dad's death in heartbreaking tribute

Wiz Khalifa has shared the heartbreaking news of his father, Laurence W. Thomaz, passing away at the age of 63.

On Friday, February 13, the Young, Wild & Free rapper turned to his Instagram Stories to share pictures from his childhood, as he confirmed that he has tragically lost his father.

"Today my father decided not to wake up. I will always love him, miss him and be grateful for the things he taught me. He went out like a true yogi, at peace and on his own time. I love you forever Laurence W. Thomaz," Wiz penned.

picture credit: Wiz Khalifa/ Instagram
The 38-year-old also shared another story, where a young Laurence could be seen helping Wiz Khalifa on a swing, with text that read, "Love you big guy", as he used his hit emotional track See You Again.

picture credit: Wiz Khalifa/ Instagram
In an X post, the rapper, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, revealed the last conversation he shared with his father, where Laurence told him "how proud of me he was for the movie i was in and I promised him i would do more".

He also expressed his gratitude for all the kind words he has received during such a tough time.

