Gigi Hadid speaks out after ex beau Zayn Malik's heartbreaking confession

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid parted ways in October 2021 after welcoming their daughter, Khai Malik

Gigi Hadid has made her first statement following her former boyfriend, Zayn Malik's, heart-wrenching confession.  

A few days after the former One Direction singer garnered attention with his bombshell interview, the supermodel reflected on her experience working with the renowned fashion designer, Ralph Lauren.

"Before my first Ralph piece, I remember growing up and my mum wearing a lot of Ralph and having it and always being drawn to that world, even in her closet, I was drawn to Ralph," the 30-year-old American fashion model and television personality noted.

The supermodel-tuned-businesswoman, who returned to her roots as she walked for Ralph Lauren, continued, "I grew up wanting, that’s what really took me, I think, into loved campaigns and imagery. That’s what really took me, I think, into the Ralph world first, just all those campaigns that now, when I think back, flood my memory." 

These remarks were made by the mother of one after her former partner claimed that he "never loved" Gigi during their high-profile relationship, which ended in 2021.

While discussing his past romance, Zayn Malik addressed comments he had made two years earlier and admitted uncertainty about whether what he felt qualified as love.

"I don’t feel like it was love, I will always love G, because she’s the reason my child is on this Earth, and I have the utmost respect for her," the Night Changes singer added.

For those unaware, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik broke up in October 2021, after they welcomed their daughter, Khai Malik, on September 19, 2020.  

