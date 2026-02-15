Taylor Swift steals spotlight in Travis Kelce's adorable Valentine's Day post

Taylor Swift recently stole the spotlight in her fiancé, Travis Kelce's adorable Valentine's Day post.
It all started when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made a cheeky reference to the number on the Instagram account for his podcast New Heights, which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.
On Saturday, February 14, the podcast page shared a series of hilarious Valentine's Day cards featuring hosts the Kelce brothers as well as his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, and his singer fiancé.
"Be my loaf story?" one of the cards asked, referencing the 36-year-old singer's viral appearance on the podcast in August 2025, during which she detailed her latest baking obsession of sourdough bread, which prompted her 36-year-old American footballer to declare, “I am the luckiest man in the world.”
Other cards in the post also featured other Swift and Kelce-related jokes, including a cheeky one which read, "Wood you be my Valentine?" — in reference to the song "Wood" from her most recent album.
Another card included, "You're the Kylie to my Jason" and "You're my greatest catch" which also featured a photo of the professional footballer in his Kansas City Chiefs uniform making some heart hands.
It’s worth mentioning here that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who began dating in 2023, announced their engagement in August 2025.
Moreover, they are reportedly set to tie the knot in June 2026.