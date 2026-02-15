News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Will Smith drops bombshell on Valentine's Day amid personal turmoil

Will Smith is reportedly struggling with unresolved anger amid therapies

  • By Salima Bhutto

Will Smith drops bombshell on Valentines Day amid personal turmoil
Will Smith drops bombshell on Valentine's Day amid personal turmoil

Will Smith dropped a bombshell move on Valentine's Day for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith amid reports of actor’s own personal struggles with mental health.

The 57-year-old actor’s extravagant gift was revealed by his 54-year-old wife on her Instagram Stories, on Saturday, February 14.

Pinkett posted a video showcasing dozens of pillows lining the walls of a huge room, with a caption, that read, “Life size pillows for a family snuggle.”

Will Smith is reportedly struggling with unresolved anger amid therapies
Will Smith is reportedly struggling with unresolved anger amid therapies

She then added, “Happy Love Day everybody.” Smith’s big Valentine’s Day gesture for his wife came just a week after reports of unresolved anger got exposed to industry insiders.

The I Am Legend actor, who has spent a large amount of time in spiritual counseling, was said to be analysed by his closed ones that his quest for calm has backfired the actor’s efforts.

In this regard, one Hollywood source told Radar Online, "The anger has been pushed down, not mastered."

The source dished out, "He's done every program, every retreat, but you can feel the tension still there – it surfaces whenever he talks about what happened."

Moreover, one of the production insiders revealed, "The Will people remember – endlessly upbeat, quick‑witted, playful – has largely faded."

In the end, the source noted that Will Smith has tried meditation, therapy, and anger‑management work, but sometimes that intensity still leaks out," they said, adding, "It's like he can't quite forgive himself, and that makes genuine peace impossible."

Manchester Orchestra drummer Timothy Very dies at 42, band pays tribute
Manchester Orchestra drummer Timothy Very dies at 42, band pays tribute
Hudson Williams takes romance public in Valentine's Day post with sweet nod to co-star
Hudson Williams takes romance public in Valentine's Day post with sweet nod to co-star
Taylor Swift steals spotlight in Travis Kelce's adorable Valentine's Day post
Taylor Swift steals spotlight in Travis Kelce's adorable Valentine's Day post
Gigi Hadid speaks out after ex beau Zayn Malik's heartbreaking confession
Gigi Hadid speaks out after ex beau Zayn Malik's heartbreaking confession
Wiz Khalifa confirms dad's death in heartbreaking tribute
Wiz Khalifa confirms dad's death in heartbreaking tribute
'Single Inferno 5' star Lim Subeen to star in new K-drama with A-list actor
'Single Inferno 5' star Lim Subeen to star in new K-drama with A-list actor
Harry Styles makes rare confession after parting ways with Zayn, Liam, Louis
Harry Styles makes rare confession after parting ways with Zayn, Liam, Louis
Jimmy Fallon forced to cancel key venture with pal after Epstein's ties exposed
Jimmy Fallon forced to cancel key venture with pal after Epstein's ties exposed
Callum Turner breaks silence on James Bond rumours with cryptic comment
Callum Turner breaks silence on James Bond rumours with cryptic comment
Victoria Beckham sends loving Valentine's message amid rift with Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham sends loving Valentine's message amid rift with Brooklyn
Casey Wasserman puts agency up for sale amid shocking Epstein links
Casey Wasserman puts agency up for sale amid shocking Epstein links
Kim Kardashian fuming over Kendall Jenner’s advice on Lewis Hamilton romance
Kim Kardashian fuming over Kendall Jenner’s advice on Lewis Hamilton romance

Popular News

Jeffrey Epstein survivor reveals horrifying details of abuse on private island

Jeffrey Epstein survivor reveals horrifying details of abuse on private island
an hour ago
Which peanut butter brands are being recalled by FDA in US and why?

Which peanut butter brands are being recalled by FDA in US and why?
2 hours ago
Hudson Williams takes romance public in Valentine's Day post with sweet nod to co-star

Hudson Williams takes romance public in Valentine's Day post with sweet nod to co-star
2 hours ago