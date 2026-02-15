Will Smith drops bombshell on Valentine's Day amid personal turmoil

Will Smith dropped a bombshell move on Valentine's Day for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith amid reports of actor’s own personal struggles with mental health.
The 57-year-old actor’s extravagant gift was revealed by his 54-year-old wife on her Instagram Stories, on Saturday, February 14.
Pinkett posted a video showcasing dozens of pillows lining the walls of a huge room, with a caption, that read, “Life size pillows for a family snuggle.”
She then added, “Happy Love Day everybody.” Smith’s big Valentine’s Day gesture for his wife came just a week after reports of unresolved anger got exposed to industry insiders.
The I Am Legend actor, who has spent a large amount of time in spiritual counseling, was said to be analysed by his closed ones that his quest for calm has backfired the actor’s efforts.
In this regard, one Hollywood source told Radar Online, "The anger has been pushed down, not mastered."
The source dished out, "He's done every program, every retreat, but you can feel the tension still there – it surfaces whenever he talks about what happened."
Moreover, one of the production insiders revealed, "The Will people remember – endlessly upbeat, quick‑witted, playful – has largely faded."
In the end, the source noted that Will Smith has tried meditation, therapy, and anger‑management work, but sometimes that intensity still leaks out," they said, adding, "It's like he can't quite forgive himself, and that makes genuine peace impossible."