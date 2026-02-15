Hudson Williams takes romance public in Valentine's Day post with sweet nod to co-star

Heated Rivalry's star Hudson Williams has revealed that he is already booked for the cottage in a romantic social media update.
While keeping the details private, Williams shared a sweet collage of his girlfriend on Valentine's Day, while also giving a subtle shout-out to his co-star and onscreen partner, Connor Storrie.
On Saturday, February 14, the 25-year-old posted a collage on his Instagram Story, which featured a sweet video call screenshot, two stunning mirror selfies with the mysterious girl's face hidden, a solo shot of his girlfriend and a silly snap of the two in bed.
The click which caught the most attention was seemingly a click from a diner, where both his girlfriend and Connor, who played Illya Rozanov in the hit queer-romance series, were sitting across him, as Hudson drew a red heart on his on-screen partner.
Along with some rare personal snaps, Hudson included a red heart emoji with the message, "Happy Valentine's Day".
"With me since my 2000 gold Mazda protege smokes and sequeled and I had no job," the added text read, revealing that he has been with his girlfriend for a long time, and that she has had his back through thick and thin.
Prior to the Valentine's Day shout-out, Hudson had remained hush about his real-life romance and showed his disapproval when entertainment gossip page, Deuxmoi discussed his potential secret tattoo artist girlfriend on the Deux U podcast.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, Hudson commented, "You know what, I've grown quite unfond of you deuxmoi."
As both Hudson and Connor have gained global fame for their onscreen romance in the Crave series, the two have faced intense attention regarding their dating lives and sexual orientation.
Notably, Heated Rivalry has been confirmed for a second season; however, no details about the filming or release schedule have been confirmed as of yet.