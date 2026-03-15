Brooklyn Beckham's Mother's Day snub fuels Victoria's dilemma amid family feud 

Brooklyn Beckham has stuck to his decision not to "reconcile with his estranged" family despite their sweet public messages.
On Sunday, March 15th, when the people of the United Kingdom are celebrating the efforts of their mothers on International Mother’s Day, the eldest son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham has forgotten to send wishes to his mother.
Brooklyn turned to his Instagram stories to re-share the tribute of his life partner, Nicola Peltz, who penned the heartfelt birthday note to her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz.
The 27-year-old chef, who is now known as Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham, wrote, "Happy birthday to the best mother-in-law x love u so much and hope u had the most amazing day."
This message might have increased the dilemma of his estranged mom, Victoria, who has been trying to mend their broken relationship through their sweet efforts on social media.
Another crisis management expert spoke about their family feud, stating that the former photographer’s silence over their parents’ olive branch can be interpreted as a strategy which confirmed that “something deeper is happening.”
"That’s the real dilemma: responding risks escalating the story and turning a private family issue into a public dispute. But silence can allow speculation to grow unchecked," the specialist added.
For those unaware, Brooklyn Beckham has made some serious accusations against his parents, including that they tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola.
Despite these allegations, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have not reacted to the rift directly, but both wished him on his 27th birthday on March 4th.