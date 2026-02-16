Hrithik Roshan's doctor drops bombshell: 'Can't reverse'

Hrithik Roshan's doctor recently dropped a bombshell on his fans and followers.
In a lengthy post, the 52-year-old actor revealed that once his eye doctor told him he can't reverse his eyesight issues, saying "can't be trained like one.”
“At 42 my ever so proper eye doctor laughed and lovingly said to me,” the War actor began.
Roshan, who struggling to accept that his discipline and effort can't fix everything, "Haha no I am sorry hrithik, you can't reverse your number.
"The eye is not a muscle, you can't train it like you do in the gym!"
"I literally held my heart to protect it from the absurdity of this Truthbomb!" said Roshan.
"Cut to 10years later," he then proudly revealed that his number went down by half.
The Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai star, further added, "Yes you heard that right."
The father of two also noted that his search led him to Washington DC where he spent 5 days training the "muscles" of the eyes for 4 hours a day.
In the end, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “P.S. my thanks to you @drbryceappelbaum And to your entire amazing team at Vision First. i'm thrillled to bits!”
On the professional front, the actor will soon star in Krrish 4.