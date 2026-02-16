Rajpal Yadav continues in Tihar custody as wife quashes freedom buzz

Rajpal Yadav remains lodged in Tihar Jail, with his wife Radha shutting down rumors of his release and expressing hope that the actor will be freed soon.
While conversing with Bombay Times, Radha opened up about growing speculation that the Chup Chup Ke actor had been released from jail.
Dismissing the claims, Radha said, “As of now, he is not out of Tihar Jail. The bail hearing is scheduled for Monday (February 16).”
Upon asking about his health condition, she shared a brief but reassuring update. “He is okay, from what I understand.”
Radha mentioned that the family has remained united amid the challenging time.
“Our whole family is together at this time. We are grateful for the support and love he is receiving from his fans and the film fraternity,” she said, expressing gratitude for the concern shown by colleagues and admirers.
During the conversation, Radha did not confirm the reports suggesting that actors such as Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, and Ajay Devgn stepped in to help clear Rajpal’s financial dues.
“I can't take any specific names right now, but I would just want to say many people from the industry have stepped in to support. I'm not able to divulge names and figures at this stage,” she said cautiously.
Rajpal’s troubles stem from a Rs 5 crore loan for Ata Pata Laapata that ballooned to nearly Rs 9 crore.
Despite paying Rs 75 lakh, most dues remain unpaid, leading to his surrender and continued custody.