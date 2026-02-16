Asim Azhar, Hania Aamir marriage rumours heat up after singer's 'important' announcement

Asim Azhar and Hania Aamir’s marriage rumours heat up after the singer made an important announcement on his social media account.
The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, February 15, and shared the announcement directing his Houston fans.
In the lengthy note, Azhar wrote, “Attention houston fam, due to high demand of tickets, we are upgrading to a bigger & a more iconic venue."
According to the Ghalat Fehmi crooner, the concert will now be held at Arena Theatre on April 11 instead of 12.
His post added, “Please refund your current tickets for the 12th April show / and get your tickets for the new date & venue asap.”
As per the Jo Tu Na Mila hitmaker, for those who've already bought tickets for 12th April, they will get free to meet and greet tickets when buying tickets for the new date.
In the end, Asim Azhar urged his fans and followers to get their tickets now for the new date and follow the instructions below.
For those who already are ticket holders, Azhar penned, “Get your refund, forward your refund email to letstalk@agenthag.com & receive your free meet & greet tickets. cant wait to see you all & make history.”
Asim Azhar’s post comes amid buzzing rumours of his and Hania Aamir’s wedding.
The duo,since the start of the month, has been specualted to be getting married soon.
However, the rumours were soon debunked after the 29-year-old actress threw a birthday party inspired by "fake wedding" theme.