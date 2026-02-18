Karan Johar drops thought-provoking post about loyalty: 'So alone'

Karan Johar recently dropped a thought-provoking post on his social media account about loyalty.
The 53-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 18, and penned a short yet deep message, writing, "Loyalty was asked why she's so alone.... she had no answer because the question is the answer."
His post about loneliness comes ahead of his hearing over cases related to wrongful termination.
It all started recently when Joahr’s owned company, Dharma Productions sued Dubai-based Humble Motion Pictures FZCO over wrongful termination of a service contract related to the upcoming movie, Viyaah Kartaare Da.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the petition claimed that the two companies signed a contract on December 10, 2025, as per which Dharma was supposed to provide consultancy, marketing and related services for the upcoming Punjabi film.
Although Johar's production company didn't have to pay for the film's production costs, instead, they were required to a share of revenues until it recovered a fixed amount of Rs 7.03 crore.
However, on January 21, 2026, Humble Motion Pictures suddenly terminated the agreement, stating that they no longer wanted to continue Dharma’s services.
Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s filed petition will be heard today, February 18, 2026.