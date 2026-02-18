News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Trending

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem celebrates Ramadan by sending heartfelt message

The 'Ishq Murshid' starlet extended the warm wishes to her followers

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem celebrates Ramadan by sending heartfelt message
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem celebrates Ramadan by sending heartfelt message

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem sent warm wishes to fans this Ramadan, sharing a heartfelt message to celebrate the holy month and spread blessings and peace to followers around the world.

The Ishq Murshid starlet took to her Instagram stories section on Tuesday to extend the warm wishes to her followers.

In the first slide she simply wrote, “Ramazan Mubarak.”

Another slide featured a message, noting, “This Ramadan, I wish you healing in your most damaged parts. I wish you a miraculous breakthrough in the phase you are so badly stuck in. I wish you tears of joys in the eyes which have grown tired of crying.”

The message further said, “I wish you guidance in your lost ways. I wish you the peace you so badly want to experience. I wish you contentment in what are already blessed with. I wish you a beautiful mending of your heart that has been brutally broken.”

It continued, “I wish that all the love you have been spreading around finds its way back to you. I wish Allah responds to every silent prayer, every silent wish, every heartfelt unsaid duaa, residing deep in your heart. I wish Allah forgives every sin that you struggle with. I wish Allah converts your shattered dreams into beautiful realities of your life. I wish Allah blesses you with the knowledge & gems of Quran.”

Her message concluded, “I wish that you come out of Ramadan as a stronger & happier believer. I wish Allah lifts up every burden thats weighing you down, out of His immense mercy.”

In her third slide, she posted a video on the importance of Ramadan.

On her work front, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem starred in drama serial Sanwal Yaar Piya alongside Feroze Khan and Ahmed Ali Akbar, where she plays a college student named Piya.

Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute for late father-in-law: ‘Rest peacefully’
Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute for late father-in-law: ‘Rest peacefully’
Ajay Devgn drops unbelievable advice for nephew Aaman: 'Back to diet'
Ajay Devgn drops unbelievable advice for nephew Aaman: 'Back to diet'
Karan Johar drops thought-provoking post about loyalty: 'So alone'
Karan Johar drops thought-provoking post about loyalty: 'So alone'
Neelam Muneer sends love and blessings for fans this Ramadan
Neelam Muneer sends love and blessings for fans this Ramadan
Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking note after his father Sunil's death
Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking note after his father Sunil's death
Mishi Khan takes sharp swipe at Imad Wasim after his second marriage
Mishi Khan takes sharp swipe at Imad Wasim after his second marriage
Pravina Deshpande, Salman Khan's 'Ready' co-star dies at 60
Pravina Deshpande, Salman Khan's 'Ready' co-star dies at 60
Yumna Zaidi shows love to 'Dekh Zara Pyar Se' co-stars ahead of release
Yumna Zaidi shows love to 'Dekh Zara Pyar Se' co-stars ahead of release
'O Romeo' box office: Film hits 61 crore in just 4 days after release
'O Romeo' box office: Film hits 61 crore in just 4 days after release
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan in ICU, actor rushes to hospital
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan in ICU, actor rushes to hospital
Rajpal Yadav released from Tihar jail on interim bail until March 18
Rajpal Yadav released from Tihar jail on interim bail until March 18
Priyanka Chopra makes shocking claim about her role in Salman Khan's film
Priyanka Chopra makes shocking claim about her role in Salman Khan's film

Popular News

King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed

King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed
3 hours ago
Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute for late father-in-law: ‘Rest peacefully’

Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute for late father-in-law: ‘Rest peacefully’
an hour ago
Denver Nuggets pay heartfelt tribute to Doug Moe after his death at 87

Denver Nuggets pay heartfelt tribute to Doug Moe after his death at 87
2 hours ago