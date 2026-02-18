Dur-e-Fishan Saleem celebrates Ramadan by sending heartfelt message

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem sent warm wishes to fans this Ramadan, sharing a heartfelt message to celebrate the holy month and spread blessings and peace to followers around the world.
The Ishq Murshid starlet took to her Instagram stories section on Tuesday to extend the warm wishes to her followers.
In the first slide she simply wrote, “Ramazan Mubarak.”
Another slide featured a message, noting, “This Ramadan, I wish you healing in your most damaged parts. I wish you a miraculous breakthrough in the phase you are so badly stuck in. I wish you tears of joys in the eyes which have grown tired of crying.”
The message further said, “I wish you guidance in your lost ways. I wish you the peace you so badly want to experience. I wish you contentment in what are already blessed with. I wish you a beautiful mending of your heart that has been brutally broken.”
It continued, “I wish that all the love you have been spreading around finds its way back to you. I wish Allah responds to every silent prayer, every silent wish, every heartfelt unsaid duaa, residing deep in your heart. I wish Allah forgives every sin that you struggle with. I wish Allah converts your shattered dreams into beautiful realities of your life. I wish Allah blesses you with the knowledge & gems of Quran.”
Her message concluded, “I wish that you come out of Ramadan as a stronger & happier believer. I wish Allah lifts up every burden thats weighing you down, out of His immense mercy.”
In her third slide, she posted a video on the importance of Ramadan.
On her work front, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem starred in drama serial Sanwal Yaar Piya alongside Feroze Khan and Ahmed Ali Akbar, where she plays a college student named Piya.