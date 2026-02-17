News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking note after his father Sunil's death

The 'Baar Baar Dekho' star announced the death of his father, Sunil, through heartbreaking Instagram tribute

  • By Fatima Hassan
Sidharth Malhotra has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late father, Sunil Malhotra, following his sudden death in Delhi, India.  

The Shershaah actor took to his Instagram account to release an official statement as his father died due to a stroke on Saturday, February 14, 2026. 

Sidharth, whose father has been in a wheelchair for the past few years, recalled the morals of his late parent as he served his life in the Merchant Navy. 

"He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure," the 41-year-old popular Indian actor captioned. 

Kiara Advani’s husband continued, "From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall."

"Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable," Sidharth revealed.

The Baar Baar Dekho star also included a rare image of his father, Sunil, alongside his family members. 

