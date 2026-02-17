 Mishi Khan takes sharp swipe at Imad Wasim after his second marriage  

Mishi Khan has taken a sharp dig at Imad Wasim after his second marriage to rumoured girlfriend, Nyla Raja.
On Monday, February 16th, the 37-year-old Pakistani cricketer announced his second marriage after two months of his divorce from his first wife, Sania Ashfaq.
As his marriage speculations created buzz on social media, Sania alleged that Imad cheated on her when she was pregnant with her third child.
Now, Mishi came forward in her support and publicly slammed the cricketer for his brutal decision to tie the knot with Nyla.
"God forbid, I can’t believe this is why Pakistani cricket is in the dumps — because of so-called cricketers like Imad Wasim who cheat on their beautiful wives after having three children and allegedly forcing an abortion. After that, they still dare to pose while touching the cheeks of their new wife as if they are marrying for the first time," the Aroosa actress noted.
She continued, "I mean, a father of three kids doing such shameless things as if it’s some kind of adventure — what example are you setting for society? That cheating is normal and marrying after cheating is no crime?"
Several social media users are appreciating Mishi Khan for fearlessly raising her voice and calling out cricketers over alleged cheating and extramarital affairs.