News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Trending

Ajay Devgn drops unbelievable advice for nephew Aaman: 'Back to diet'

Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan appeared together in 2025 movie ‘Azaad’

  • By Salima Bhutto

Ajay Devgn drops unbelievable advice for nephew Aaman: Back to diet
Ajay Devgn drops unbelievable advice for nephew Aaman: 'Back to diet'

Ajay Devgn recently dropped a hilarious birthday wish for his nephew Aaman Devgan.

The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 18, and posted two pictures with his 26-year-old nephew, one from the past and another a recent snap.

The Bollywood star also penned a heartwarming yet hilarious note for him, advising him to eat as much cake as he wants today, back to diet from tomorrow.

Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan appeared together in 2025 movie ‘Azaad’


Senior Devgn captioned it in Hindi, writing, “Happy birthday @aamandevgan. Aaj ke din jitna cake khaana hai khaa le, kal se waapis diet pe!”

For the unversed, the birthday made his Bollywood debut in 2025 along with Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thandani in the movie, Azaad.

The Abhishek Kapoor directional movie also starred the Son of Sardaar 2 actor in the lead role.

While talking about starring in his debut film alongside his A-lister uncle, during the launch of the movie last year, the emerging actor confessed, "When we first started shooting this film, I was very nervous. I am still nervous but it is also accompanied with a lot of excitement, happiness."

While talking about the Raid 2 actor, Aaman Devgan said, "I was so nervous on the first day when I shot with him. I was not seeing the character. I was seeing Ajay Devgn."

On professional front, Ajay Devgn will star in Drishyam 3, scheduled to be released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan’s condition raises concern after new health update
Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan’s condition raises concern after new health update
Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute for late father-in-law: ‘Rest peacefully’
Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute for late father-in-law: ‘Rest peacefully’
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem celebrates Ramadan by sending heartfelt message
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem celebrates Ramadan by sending heartfelt message
Karan Johar drops thought-provoking post about loyalty: 'So alone'
Karan Johar drops thought-provoking post about loyalty: 'So alone'
Neelam Muneer sends love and blessings for fans this Ramadan
Neelam Muneer sends love and blessings for fans this Ramadan
Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking note after his father Sunil's death
Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking note after his father Sunil's death
Mishi Khan takes sharp swipe at Imad Wasim after his second marriage
Mishi Khan takes sharp swipe at Imad Wasim after his second marriage
Pravina Deshpande, Salman Khan's 'Ready' co-star dies at 60
Pravina Deshpande, Salman Khan's 'Ready' co-star dies at 60
Yumna Zaidi shows love to 'Dekh Zara Pyar Se' co-stars ahead of release
Yumna Zaidi shows love to 'Dekh Zara Pyar Se' co-stars ahead of release
'O Romeo' box office: Film hits 61 crore in just 4 days after release
'O Romeo' box office: Film hits 61 crore in just 4 days after release
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan in ICU, actor rushes to hospital
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan in ICU, actor rushes to hospital
Rajpal Yadav released from Tihar jail on interim bail until March 18
Rajpal Yadav released from Tihar jail on interim bail until March 18

Popular News

King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed

King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed
3 hours ago
Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute for late father-in-law: ‘Rest peacefully’

Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute for late father-in-law: ‘Rest peacefully’
an hour ago
Denver Nuggets pay heartfelt tribute to Doug Moe after his death at 87

Denver Nuggets pay heartfelt tribute to Doug Moe after his death at 87
2 hours ago