Ajay Devgn drops unbelievable advice for nephew Aaman: 'Back to diet'

Ajay Devgn recently dropped a hilarious birthday wish for his nephew Aaman Devgan.
The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 18, and posted two pictures with his 26-year-old nephew, one from the past and another a recent snap.
The Bollywood star also penned a heartwarming yet hilarious note for him, advising him to eat as much cake as he wants today, back to diet from tomorrow.
Senior Devgn captioned it in Hindi, writing, “Happy birthday @aamandevgan. Aaj ke din jitna cake khaana hai khaa le, kal se waapis diet pe!”
For the unversed, the birthday made his Bollywood debut in 2025 along with Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thandani in the movie, Azaad.
The Abhishek Kapoor directional movie also starred the Son of Sardaar 2 actor in the lead role.
While talking about starring in his debut film alongside his A-lister uncle, during the launch of the movie last year, the emerging actor confessed, "When we first started shooting this film, I was very nervous. I am still nervous but it is also accompanied with a lot of excitement, happiness."
While talking about the Raid 2 actor, Aaman Devgan said, "I was so nervous on the first day when I shot with him. I was not seeing the character. I was seeing Ajay Devgn."
On professional front, Ajay Devgn will star in Drishyam 3, scheduled to be released in theatres on October 2, 2026.