Pravina Deshpande, Salman Khan's 'Ready' co-star dies at 60

Pravina Deshpande, who was last seen in the Netflix series Taskaree, has passed away at the age of 60 after long battle with cancer.
On Tuesday, February 17, the heartbreaking news of her death was confirmed by her family via her Instagram account.
"It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mrs Pravina Deshpande has left for her heavenly abode on 17th February 2026," the statement on her Instagram Stories read.
Adding the details of her final rites, the note continued, "Cremation will be held on 17th February at 3:00 pm. Location : Hindu Crematorium, Chakala Parsiwada, Andheri East. Aniruddha, Abhimanyu, Ruchira, Veer Deshpande."
The actress was dealing with multiple myeloma before her passing and had been undergoing treatment for the blood cancer since 2019.
Pravina had made her name through both Hindi and Marathi films. She worked in various mediums, across television, theatre and web series.
Some of her notable works include Ready starring Salman Khan, Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran alongside John Abraham.
On television, Pravina enjoyed immense popularity and appeared in several well-known shows, including Ghar Ek Mandir, Kumkum, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.