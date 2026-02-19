Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make unexpected move amid $100M 'wedding contract'

News
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet began dating in 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet recently made an unexpected move amid their rumoured million dollar wedding contract.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, were caught on camera enjoying a pizza date in Brentwood, as shared by an official Instagram page of Deux Moi.

For the pizza night date, the beauty mogul donned a tan peacoat that she paired with a black headscarf.

For accessories, the 28-year-old social media star draped the black knit accessory over her black blowout.

Her French American boyfriend, on other hand, wore a black athleisure jacket that he zipped up to his chin.

Jenner and Chalamet’s outing comes amid the reports that the couple could be considering taking a major step in their relationship.

A source, in this regard, told the US Weekly, that they are very serious and have talked about getting engaged this year.

Moreover, they have reportedly signed a jaw-dropping $100 million wedding contract as well, as per the viral post from Hoops Crave on X (Formerly Twitter) on February 16, 2026.

It’s worth mentioning here that the million dollar deal is the estimated profit the family expects from the wedding special.

It's worth mentioning here that Timothée Chalamet’s will receive a percentage from the show and an endorsement deal with Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic brands in exchange for his participation. 

