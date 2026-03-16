'One Battle After Another' sweeps Oscars 2026 with 6 wins including Best Picture

It was a triumphant night for One Battle After Another at the 2026 Oscars!
The black comedy action-thriller film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn dominated the 98th Academy Awards with six major wins on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
At the star-studded awards gala, One Battle After Another ruled the Oscars by winning six accolades; Best Picture, Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson), Best Supporting Actor (Sean Penn), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Casting.
Accepting the trophy, Paul Thomas Anderson - who produced, written, and directed the movie - delivered a heartfelt speech.
"I wrote this movie for my kids to say sorry for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world we’re handing off to them, but also with the encouragement that they will be the generation that hopefully brings us some common sense and decency," he said.
Following closely behind One Battle After Another was Ryan Coogler's Sinner - the most nominated movie at the 2026 Oscars - which bagged four accolades.
One Battle After Another cast:
The ensemble cast of One Battle After Another includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti.