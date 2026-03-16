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  • By Salima Bhutto
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2026 Oscars In Memoriam snubs: Academy shockingly ditches notable names

Oscar snubs sparked outrage after its In Memoriam segment skipped notable stars

  • By Salima Bhutto
2026 Oscars In Memoriam snubs: Academy shockingly ditches notable names
2026 Oscars In Memoriam snubs: Academy shockingly ditches notable names

The Academy has sparked controversy once again by shockingly omitting notable names of Hollywood from the Oscars In Memoriam segment.

Held on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the In Memoriam segment ditched paying tribute to Brigitte Bardot, James Van Der Beek, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Robert Carradine from its In Memoriam segment.

For the unversed, Bardot, who was known for her film And God Created Woman, passed away in December 2025 at the age of 91.

Beek, best known for his starring role in Dawson's Creek, died in February 2026, at age 48 after a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Warner, best known as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, died in July 2025, at age 54 following an accidental drowning in Costa Rica.

Carradine, famous for his roles in Revenge of the Nerds, died in February 2026, at age 71.

The annual ceremony’s special segment also excluded Eric Dane, June Lockhart and Bud Cort from the tribute.

While some of Hollywood legendary names were still remembered at the Academy Awards with special tributes.

These names included Diane Keaton, Rob Reiner, and Robert Redford.

This is not the first time when the Oscars has stirred such controversy. 

Last year, the In Memoriam segment omitted actors as Michelle Trachtenberg, Shannen Doherty, Tony Todd, Bernard Hill, Mitzi Gaynor and Martin Mull.

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