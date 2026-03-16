Zendaya stylist sparks confusion with shocking response to her wedding question at Oscars

Zendaya, who seemingly put her wedding speculation with Tom Holland to rest with her recent appearance at Oscars 2026, has once again stolen the limelight after her stylist, Law Roach sparked confusion with a shocking response to the actress’ wedding question.
For the unversed, the couple’s wedding rumours began when the The Drama actress’ longtime stylist claimed that the Spider-Man: Homecoming costars have secretly tied the knot at the 2026 Actor Awards.
However, this time, Roach dodged the same question at the at the Oscars when Etalk asked if he could "confirm" the couple’s wedding.
To this, he completely avoided the question, saying, “You know what? I really wanted those Chanel shoes that just dropped the other day, but I didn't make it to the store in time. So hopefully I can still get them.”
For the unversed, the 29-year-old actress, who attended the 98th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, donned a one-shoulder floor-length brown gown, made by Louis Vuitton.
She wore a gold ring which was similar to a wedding band on her left hand along with her engagement ring.
Moreover, the Euphoria actress accessorised more jewellery, as she dazzled a diamond-covered time-piece and a Rolex Lady-Datejust worth $174,400.
It’s worth mentioning here that neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland has confirmed their wedding rumours.