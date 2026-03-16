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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

'KPop Demon Hunters' triumphs at Oscars, wins Best Animated Feature

'KPop Demon Hunters' breakout song 'Golden' also won the Oscar for Best Original Song

  • By Syeda Fazeelat


KPop Demon Hunters triumphs at Oscars, wins Best Animated Feature
'KPop Demon Hunters' triumphs at Oscars, wins Best Animated Feature

KPop Demon Hunters won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 98th Academy Awards, continuing its unstoppable winning streak.

The most favourite movie snatched the award from other nominees of the category, including Arco, Elio, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain and Zootopia 2 in the category.

Netflix’s most-watched movie has already taken home the prize of the best animated film at the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards, PGA Awards and it also won 10 Annie Awards.

With this phenomenal win, Kang and Wong made history as the first female Asian winners in best animated feature.

While delivering her acceptance speech, Kang expressed gratitude towards fans and everyone, stating, “Thank you to the Academy and to all fans who got us here, and for those of you who look like me.”

She continued, “I’m so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this. But it is here. And that means that the next generations don’t have to go longing. This is for Korea and for Koreans everywhere.”

Meanwhile, the film’s breakout song Golden also reached to the new heights of popularity, and won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Much to the excitement of fans, KPop Demon Hunters sequel was announced this week with Kang and Appelhans set for a return to direct and write the film, which is reportedly aiming to launch in 2029.

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