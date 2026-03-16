Timothée  Chalamet awkwardly reacts as Conan O'Brien roasts him at Oscars 2026

Things got awkward for Timothée Chalamet at the 2026 Oscars after he became a target of a shocking jab.
On Sunday, March 15, the star-studded gala of the 98th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, to honor the outstanding artists for their incredible work.
However, the show wasn't all fun for everyone, as one of the stars was left feeling awkward following a shocking jab.
The 2026 Oscars host Conan O'Brien, during his monologue, made the Marty Supreme star a target of his hilarious roast, targeting his recent ballet and opera controversy.
For those unfamiliar, Chalamet recently sparked backlash from both fans and celebrities over his controversial remarks in which he shared that he would not work in "ballet and opera" because "no one cares about this anymore."
Taking aim at the Dune actor, Conan said, "Security is pretty tight tonight. I hear there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities. It’s his first time in a theatre!"
He added, "What are they all doing enjoying themselves?! They should be home where I can monetise it!"
Following this, the camera quickly shifted its focus to Timothée Chalamet, who was seen awkwardly smiling to the roast.