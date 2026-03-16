Brooklyn Beckham backs parents' secret ally at Oscars after Mother's Day snub  

Brooklyn Beckham is breaking cover after giving a befitting response to his estranged mother, Victoria Beckham, on British Mother’s Day.
A day after celebrating his mother-in-law, Claudia Heffner Peltz’s birthday, the aspiring chef attended his parents’ secret ally and mentor at the 2026 Oscars.
Despite igniting the family feud with his social media "coldness" towards Victoria and David, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, showed sweet support to Sir John Elton on Sunday, March 15, at his Oscars viewing party.
The couple, who have been publicly distant from the Beckham clan since last year, made a surprise joint appearance at the legendary singer’s AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards viewing event.
During the event, Brooklyn and Nicola were pictured having an intense discussion with John Elton, who is also a godfather to the former photographer and is a dearest uncle to David and Victoria.
For the glitzy gala, the two wore matching all-black outfits to honour the beloved ally of the Beckhams.
For those unaware, Sir John Elton was once mentioned by the English fashion designer as her mentor, and he was the one who inspired her to leave the Spice Girls.
However, Sir John Elton has not publicly commented on the ongoing feud between his godson and David and Victoria, despite Brooklyn's accusations against his parents.
This appearance came shortly after the 27-year-old celebrity chef snubbed his mom, Victoria Beckham, on Mother's Day, instead celebrating his mother-in-law's birthday on the same day.