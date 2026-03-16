News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Brooklyn Beckham backs parents' secret ally at Oscars after Mother's Day snub

The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham breaks cover at the Oscars after brutal Mother's Day drama

  • By Fatima Hassan
Brooklyn Beckham backs parents secret ally at Oscars after Mothers Day snub
Brooklyn Beckham backs parents' secret ally at Oscars after Mother's Day snub  

Brooklyn Beckham is breaking cover after giving a befitting response to his estranged mother, Victoria Beckham, on British Mother’s Day.

A day after celebrating his mother-in-law, Claudia Heffner Peltz’s birthday, the aspiring chef attended his parents’ secret ally and mentor at the 2026 Oscars.

Despite igniting the family feud with his social media "coldness" towards Victoria and David, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, showed sweet support to Sir John Elton on Sunday, March 15, at his Oscars viewing party.

The couple, who have been publicly distant from the Beckham clan since last year, made a surprise joint appearance at the legendary singer’s AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards viewing event.

During the event, Brooklyn and Nicola were pictured having an intense discussion with John Elton, who is also a godfather to the former photographer and is a dearest uncle to David and Victoria. 

For the glitzy gala, the two wore matching all-black outfits to honour the beloved ally of the Beckhams.

For those unaware, Sir John Elton was once mentioned by the English fashion designer as her mentor, and he was the one who inspired her to leave the Spice Girls.

However, Sir John Elton has not publicly commented on the ongoing feud between his godson and David and Victoria, despite Brooklyn's accusations against his parents.

This appearance came shortly after the 27-year-old celebrity chef snubbed his mom, Victoria Beckham, on Mother's Day, instead celebrating his mother-in-law's birthday on the same day. 

Teyana Taylor's new controversy erupts after she loses big at 2026 Oscars
Teyana Taylor's new controversy erupts after she loses big at 2026 Oscars
Timothée Chalamet's sister and Kylie Jenner's 'fake' Oscars moment sparks debate
Timothée Chalamet's sister and Kylie Jenner's 'fake' Oscars moment sparks debate
Oscars 2026: Hollywood honors Rob Reiner at 98th Academy Awards
Oscars 2026: Hollywood honors Rob Reiner at 98th Academy Awards
Timothée Chalamet awkwardly reacts as Conan O'Brien roasts him at Oscars 2026
Timothée Chalamet awkwardly reacts as Conan O'Brien roasts him at Oscars 2026
Pedro Pascal makes surprise move at Oscars 2026 amid Rafael Olarra controversy
Pedro Pascal makes surprise move at Oscars 2026 amid Rafael Olarra controversy
Zendaya stylist sparks confusion with shocking response to her wedding question at Oscars
Zendaya stylist sparks confusion with shocking response to her wedding question at Oscars
Jessie Buckley dedicates Best Actress Oscar for 'Hamnet' to 'incredible' mums on Mother's Day
Jessie Buckley dedicates Best Actress Oscar for 'Hamnet' to 'incredible' mums on Mother's Day
2026 Oscars In Memoriam snubs: Academy shockingly ditches notable names
2026 Oscars In Memoriam snubs: Academy shockingly ditches notable names
'One Battle After Another' sweeps Oscars 2026 with 6 wins including Best Picture
'One Battle After Another' sweeps Oscars 2026 with 6 wins including Best Picture
'KPop Demon Hunters' triumphs at Oscars, wins Best Animated Feature
'KPop Demon Hunters' triumphs at Oscars, wins Best Animated Feature
Michael B. Jordan delivers powerful speech as he accepts first Oscar for 'Sinners'
Michael B. Jordan delivers powerful speech as he accepts first Oscar for 'Sinners'
‘Sinners’ to ‘Marty Supreme’: 5 highest-grossing Best Picture nominees at Oscars 2026
‘Sinners’ to ‘Marty Supreme’: 5 highest-grossing Best Picture nominees at Oscars 2026

Popular News

Trump sparks firestorm over Iran war: ‘Maybe we shouldn’t be there’

Trump sparks firestorm over Iran war: ‘Maybe we shouldn’t be there’
51 minutes ago
TikTok, Meta accused of risking safety to win algorithm battles, insiders claim

TikTok, Meta accused of risking safety to win algorithm battles, insiders claim
3 hours ago
Princess Anne's shocking reaction over Andrew arrest finally revealed

Princess Anne's shocking reaction over Andrew arrest finally revealed
3 hours ago