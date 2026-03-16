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  • By Riba Shaikh
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Pedro Pascal makes surprise move at Oscars 2026 amid Rafael Olarra controversy

Pedro Pascal sends internet into a meltdown with big surprise at Oscars 2026

  • By Riba Shaikh
Pedro Pascal makes surprise move at Oscars 2026 amid Rafael Olarra controversy
Pedro Pascal makes surprise move at Oscars 2026 amid Rafael Olarra controversy

Pedro Pascal has taken the internet by storm with his unexpected surprise at Oscars 2026.

The Mandalorian – who is currently in spotlight because of his rumored relationship with Rafael Olarra has debuted his new look at the star-studded Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15 held at Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles.

Pedro surprised onlookers with a clean-shaven look as he graced the red carpet in a white long-sleeve button-up with a large flower over his heart, tucked into high-waisted, wide-leg black trousers.

The Last of Us actor elevated his look with silver, thin-rimmed glasses and a watch. He appeared at the ceremony to present the awards for Best Production to Frankstein and Best Visual to Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Soon after the videos and photos from his appearance at Oscars 2026 went viral, fans heated up the comments section with gushing remarks.

One fan commented, "Whoever his stylist is, they are killing it he looks so classic"

"He’s a whole diff person clean shaven, like it’s mind-blowing!!" gushed another.

"HE LOOKS SO YOUNG WITHOUT THE MUSTACHE WHATT," screamed a third.

One user mentioned, "how is he aging backwards? He looks younger than he did 10 years ago."

"clean shaven pedro is so back," declared a fan.

This solo yet stylish appearance of Pedro Pascal came just days after he received immense backlash from fans over his rumoured relationship with Rafael Olarra.

Last week, Pedro sparked a fresh controversy as it was reported that the 50-year-old has started to block fans on social media for criticising his rumoured beau for his pro-Israel stance.

Pedro - who is yet to confirm his relationship with Rafael has been a vocal adovacate for trans and women rights.

He has always garnered immense praises for his activism, however, fans are now claiming that Pedro dating a "zionist" makes it difficult for them to take his activism seriously.

Pedro Pascal makes surprise move at Oscars 2026 amid Rafael Olarra controversy

The comment underneath his recent social media post which came just days after Internation Women's Day, garnerned more than 2000 likes, hinting at the similar sentiment among other fans.

For the unversed, Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra first sparked dating rumours last month as they stepped out together in NYC for a movie date.

Afterwards, the duo was spotted taking a stroll in LA, where they were also seen getting cozy with each other, further feuling their romance rumours.



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