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  • By Sidra Khan
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Michael B. Jordan delivers powerful speech as he accepts first Oscar for 'Sinners'

The 'Sinners' star Michael B. Jordan wins his first Academy Award at the 2026 Oscars

  • By Sidra Khan
Michael B. Jordan delivers powerful speech as he accepts first Oscar for Sinners
Michael B. Jordan delivers powerful speech as he accepts first Oscar for 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan's trophy cabinet has finally welcomed an Oscar.

On Sunday, March 15, the 98th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, honoring the talented stars, crew, and movies with the prestigious accolades.

At the event, Michael B. Jordan, who gained widespread attention with his thrilling double role in the hit film Sinners, won his first ever Oscar Award, marking a momentous occasion for him.

Gracing the stage to receive the Best Actor award, the Hollywood star delivered a powerful speech, thanking his family as well as his Sinners director and frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler, and his leading ladies in the movie, Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfeld.

"Wunmi thank you so juch for giving Smoke an opportunity to be him," Jordan said, adding, "Hailee at home, you know she's getting ready to have a baby right now,m thank you so much for being the other half of Stack."

Thanking the black actors who won the esteemed Best Actor award before him, the 39-year-old American actor said, "I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Fox, Forrest Whitaker, Will Smith."

"And to be amongst those giants, amongst those great, greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys," he added.

As he concluded his joyful speech, Jordan said, "Thank you, everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me."

Competing with Michael B. Jordan for Best Actor at the 2026 Oscars were Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon and Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme.

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