Bollywood actors who are mind blowing philanthropists

The glamorous side of Bollywood is often overshadowed by the fame and paparazzi.
But in reality, there are a number of celebrities from the Indian film industry are making significant contributions to various social causes, which focuses on charity, supporting education and healthcare initiatives.
From Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, here is a list of male actors who run charities:
Shah Rukh Khan
SRK’ led Meer Foundation is a non-profit organisation which focuses on women empowerment, rehabilitation of acid attack survivors, and healthcare.
This charity based foundation is dedicated to empowering women and supporting acid attack survivors through comprehensive medical treatment, corrective surgeries, and, legal aid, such as providing flood relief in Punjab province.
On the professional front, the 60-year-old actor will soon be in highly anticipated film, King, set to be released on December 24, 2026.
Salman Khan
The 60-year-old actor runs Being Human Foundation, a Mumbai-based charitable trust, founded in 2007, is dedicated to providing education and healthcare services for the underprivileged people in India.
On professional front, the Sikandar actor will soon star in Battle of Galwan on August 14, 2026.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan along with his ex-wife Kiran Rao founded the Paani Foundation, a non-profit organisation focused on drought prevention in India’s rural Maharashtra.
The charity foundation empowers villagers to solve water crises through techniques like watershed management.
The 60-year-old actor, who was last seen in 2025’s Sitaare Zameen Par, is producing an upcoming movie titled, Lahore 1947.
It is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 13, 2026.
Akshay Kumar
Co-founded with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the 58-year-old actor runs charity named Bharat Ke Veer.
This initiative allows citizens to donate directly to the families of fallen Indian paramilitary personnel.
Kumar will soon star in Welcome To The Jungle, the upcoming movie which is set to hit cinemas on June 26, 2026.
Sonu Sood
The 52-year-old actor founded Sood Charity Foundation, a non-charitable organisation, that improves quality of life, focusing on healthcare, education, and disaster management.
It’s worth mentioning here that the Fateh actor’s work has been recognised with the Special Humanitarian Action Award from UNDP and the Champions of Change Award.
