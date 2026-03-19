News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Mangli, Nora Fatehi speak out after ‘Sarke Chunar’ faces backlash

Sarke Chunar from KD: The Devil was removed from all platforms after public outcry due to explicit lyrics

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Mangli, Nora Fatehi speak out after ‘Sarke Chunar’ faces backlash
Mangli, Nora Fatehi speak out after ‘Sarke Chunar’ faces backlash

Following backlash over the song Sarke Chunar from KD: The Devil, Nora Fatehi and singer Mangli spoke out after the song was removed.

Taking to instagram account, Mangli shared that the song has been removed from all platforms in response to public sentiment.

She penned the apology, “Out of respect for public sentiment, the song has been removed from all platforms. I sincerely apologies to each and every one of you for the unintended mistake. It was never meant to hurt anyone's sentiments, and we truly regret the oversight.”

The Rela Rela singer noted, “The corrected version of the lyrics has now been updated, and the revised version of the song will be released today evening. We assure you that such a situation will not arise again.”

She stated, “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the makers of the film and music director Arjun Janya sir, for whom I have the highest regard.”

On the controversial lyrics, Nora Fatehi revealed she wasn’t informed that a Hindi version would come out, pointing out that her opinions were overlooked by the makers.

Alongside a video shared on Instagram, she wrote, “I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this. Thank you for the backlash because of this pressure, the filmmakers have luckily taken it down.”

“I’d also request everyone to stop sharing the song because ur just giving it a platform unnecessarily,” she added.

Fatehi further alleged that the Hindi version and certain AI-generated visuals were released without her approval.

Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case takes dramatic turn after shocking verdict
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case takes dramatic turn after shocking verdict
Fatima Effendi shares adorable first glimpse of her daughter
Fatima Effendi shares adorable first glimpse of her daughter
Prem Chopra reveals Amitabh Bachchan's sweet daily WhatsApp habit
Prem Chopra reveals Amitabh Bachchan's sweet daily WhatsApp habit
Riteish Deshmukh hypes 'Raja Shivaji' by announcing teaser release with 'Dhurandhar 2'
Riteish Deshmukh hypes 'Raja Shivaji' by announcing teaser release with 'Dhurandhar 2'
Deepika Padukone’s bold move ignites debate after 'Spirit' exit
Deepika Padukone’s bold move ignites debate after 'Spirit' exit
‘Dhurandhar 2’ gets in big trouble as release inches closer
‘Dhurandhar 2’ gets in big trouble as release inches closer
Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun praise fans ahead of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' release
Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun praise fans ahead of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' release
Mahira Khan shares 'exciting news' with overseas fans ahead of 'Aag Lagay Basti Mein'
Mahira Khan shares 'exciting news' with overseas fans ahead of 'Aag Lagay Basti Mein'
Sanam Saeed's husband Mohib Mirza makes candid confession about son's future
Sanam Saeed's husband Mohib Mirza makes candid confession about son's future
Shah Rukh Khan takes major acting career decision after 'medical advice'
Shah Rukh Khan takes major acting career decision after 'medical advice'
Salim Khan returns home after long hospital stay: Inside his speedy recovery
Salim Khan returns home after long hospital stay: Inside his speedy recovery
Rashmika Mandanna returns to work shortly after wedding
Rashmika Mandanna returns to work shortly after wedding

Popular News

Tulsi Gabbard warns of 16,000 missile threats to US by 2035 in Senate testimony

Tulsi Gabbard warns of 16,000 missile threats to US by 2035 in Senate testimony
7 minutes ago
Kylie Jenner brother reacts to Timothée Chalamet's ex's shocking confession

Kylie Jenner brother reacts to Timothée Chalamet's ex's shocking confession
40 minutes ago
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case takes dramatic turn after shocking verdict

Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case takes dramatic turn after shocking verdict
2 hours ago