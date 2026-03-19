Mangli, Nora Fatehi speak out after ‘Sarke Chunar’ faces backlash

Following backlash over the song Sarke Chunar from KD: The Devil, Nora Fatehi and singer Mangli spoke out after the song was removed.
Taking to instagram account, Mangli shared that the song has been removed from all platforms in response to public sentiment.
She penned the apology, “Out of respect for public sentiment, the song has been removed from all platforms. I sincerely apologies to each and every one of you for the unintended mistake. It was never meant to hurt anyone's sentiments, and we truly regret the oversight.”
The Rela Rela singer noted, “The corrected version of the lyrics has now been updated, and the revised version of the song will be released today evening. We assure you that such a situation will not arise again.”
She stated, “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the makers of the film and music director Arjun Janya sir, for whom I have the highest regard.”
On the controversial lyrics, Nora Fatehi revealed she wasn’t informed that a Hindi version would come out, pointing out that her opinions were overlooked by the makers.
Alongside a video shared on Instagram, she wrote, “I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this. Thank you for the backlash because of this pressure, the filmmakers have luckily taken it down.”
“I’d also request everyone to stop sharing the song because ur just giving it a platform unnecessarily,” she added.
Fatehi further alleged that the Hindi version and certain AI-generated visuals were released without her approval.