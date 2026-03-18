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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Prem Chopra reveals Amitabh Bachchan's sweet daily WhatsApp habit

Amitabh Bachchan has proven himself to be a caring friend during Prem Chopra's difficult days

  • By Hania Jamil
Prem Chopra reveals Amitabh Bachchans sweet daily WhatsApp habit
Prem Chopra reveals Amitabh Bachchan's sweet daily WhatsApp habit

Veteran actor Prem Chopra has shared a sweet habit of his pal Amitabh Bachchan since he was admitted to hospital in November last year.

Speaking with Hollywood Reporter India, Prem revealed that Bachchan sends him a "get well soon" text every day since he fell ill.

The actor revealed that Bachchan "persists sweetly" even after being informed that he is doing better now.

Sharing that one of his closest friends on WhatsApp is the Sholay star, Prem noted, "Ever since I fell ill, every morning there is a message from him: 'Get well soon, Prem'. 'Prayers for you'."

Last year, Prem Chopra was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. 

He was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis, and doctors had said he had age-related complications.

Prem Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan collaborated on several Bollywood films in the 1970s and 1980s. He often played the antagonist. Their films include Do Anjaane (1976), The Great Gambler (1979), Benaam (1974), Mard (1985), and Naseeb (1981).

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