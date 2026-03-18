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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Fatima Effendi shares adorable first glimpse of her daughter

The couple already shares two sons, Almir and Mahbir, and welcomed their third child 'Azneera' in December 2025

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Fatima Effendi shares adorable first glimpse of her daughter
Fatima Effendi shares adorable first glimpse of her daughter

A prominent Pakistani actress has shared an adorable photo of her baby daughter Azneera Arsalan for the first time since her birth in December 2026.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old delighted fans with a beautiful glimpse of her daughter, writing, “First post but already my whole story, Hello to the world by Azneera Arsalan.”


In a beautiful image, Azneera was lying on a soft bed, wearing a stunning cream outfit and bow headband, blue eyes open, arms raised, looking calm.

Shortly after the post went viral, congratulations soon started pouring in, with celebrities like Aiman Khan, Queen Froggy and other celebrities and fans showered love and dropped emotions of affection and care.

The Ghar titli ka par actress commented, “MashaAllah MashaAllah”

Queen Froggy wrote, “aww MashAllah princess.. sooooo beautiful sadqe.”

“Awww MashAllah MashAllah.face revealed, a fan said.

For those unaware, the Munafiq actress and Kanwar Arsalan got married in 2012. They are already parents to two sons, Almir and Mahbir, and welcomed their third child “Azneera” in December 2025.

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