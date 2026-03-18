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  • By Sidra Khan
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Riteish Deshmukh hypes 'Raja Shivaji' by announcing teaser release with 'Dhurandhar 2'

Riteish Deshmukh builds hype for his upcoming film 'Raja Shivaji' by announcing first look and teaser release date

  • By Sidra Khan
Riteish Deshmukh hypes Raja Shivaji by announcing teaser release with Dhurandhar 2
Riteish Deshmukh hypes 'Raja Shivaji' by announcing teaser release with 'Dhurandhar 2'

Riteish Deshmukh has amped up excitement for his new film with a major announcement.

The 47-year-old Indian actor and filmmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 18, to share a thrilling update with fans about his upcoming movie Raja Shivaji.

In the post, the Dhamaal star announced the release of first look and anticipated teaser for his forthcoming historical action-drama film.

Elevating the buzz to a whole new level, Riteish shared that Raja Shivaji's teaser is set to be released with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on Thursday, March 19.

"Some names echo through history... Some define it. Our King. Our Pride. Witness the first look of ‘Raja Shivaji' only in cinemas with Dhurandhar The Revenge!" he captioned.

The Housefull 5 actor added, "#RajaShivaji releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st May 2026 in Marathi, Hindi & Telugu!"

Fans' reactions:

Shortly after Riteish Deshmukh made the exciting announcement, fans flooded the comments expressing their thrill.

"Yes. will definitely.. watching Dhurandhar for RAJA SHIVAJI'S teaser," commented one.

Another stated, "Blockbuster loading."

"Double excited," wrote a fan of both Raja Shivaji and Dhurandhar 2.

Raja Shivaji plot:

As per IMDb, Raja Shivaji showcases "the journey of the young Shivaji, who fought against the powers that be and was crowned as Chhatrapati monarch."

Raja Shivaji cast:

The ensemble cast of Raja Shivaji includes Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vidya Balan, and Genelia Deshmukh.

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