Kajol spills the tea on her ‘little unrealistic’ weight loss journey

Kajol recently spilled the tea on her “little unrealistic” weight loss journey.
The 51-year-old actress, who has often been vocal about her struggles, took to Instagram recently and dropped a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot.
The Maa actress, who donned a dark green saree featuring gold embellishments and mirror and some minimal jewellery, alongside the pictures, opened up about her weight loss journey.
According to the wife of Ajay Devgn, she was weighing just 6 pounds more than her original weight.
In the caption, the Do Patti star wrote, “I’ve decided I will never come down to my original weight .. after all 6 pounds is a little unrealistic! #weighted diaries."
On the professional front, Kajol is set to star in Maharagni: Queen of Queens, an action thriller film.
Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, the upcoming movie, apart from the actress, features an ensemble cast including Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam.
The film, which marks the reunion of Kajol and Prabhu Deva after nearly three decades, focuses on the story between a mother and daughter.
Maharagni: Queen of Queens, which is originally made in Hindi, will also be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.