Arijit Singh sets the record straight about retirement plan in new statement

Arijit Singh has spoken out on his retirement plans in a new social media update addressed solely to his listeners.
On Tuesday, February 24, the renowned singer turned to his X account, writing, "Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world."
Arijit shared that while he has decided to not take up any new projects, the list of pending tracks and assignments he has to wrap up is quite long.
The 38-year-old continued, "Dont involve into explaining people, How many times will you? there are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until done. May be through this whole year. may be it will touch next year too."
Concluding his statement, Arijit noted, "Be peaceful. Try to get out of this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5g, Read love meditate."
In January this year, Arijit announced that he will be retiring from playback singing.
Arijit Singh is a composer, music producer, and instrumentalist, and started his career on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005 and made his Hindi film debut with Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2 in 2011.