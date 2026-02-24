Akshay Kumar finally reveals 'Bhooth Bangla' 1st look amid release date drama 

Akshay Kumar has teased fans by dropping the first look at his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla.
The Khiladi actor turned to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, February 24, to unveil the first glimpse into his exciting character in the new horror-comedy movie.
"Dus ko denge das-tak, intezar karo tab tak… (we’ll give ten for ten — just wait until then) Let the fun begin! #BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026," Kumar stated in the caption.
He revealed the tune of his forthcoming track in the background of the poster.
In the viral motion picture, the 58-year-old Indian actor and film producer is seen sitting shirtless on a spine-chilling throne while dramatically opening his mouth, soaring the excitement level of his fans.
This update follows the short teaser of Bhooth Bangla, which he dropped on February 7, and also revealed the release date of his new movie.
At the time, he also announced that Bhooth Bangla will now be premiering in the theatres on April 10, which was previously set for its theatrical release on May 15, 2026.
"Bhooth Bangla ka countdown rewind! 15 May 10 April Milte hain theatres mein," (Bhooth Bangla’s countdown rewind, now in theatres on April 10.)
In addition to Akshay Kumar, Bhooth Bangla also stars the late actor, Asrani, Mithun Chakraborty, Wamiqa Gabbi and others in the leading roles.