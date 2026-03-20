News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

BTS releases new album 'Arirang’ ahead of comeback concert

BTS new album 'Arirang’ features 14 tracks

  • By Salima Bhutto

BTS Arirang English lyrics: Where to find them?
BTS 'Arirang' English lyrics: Where to find them?

The wait is finally over for BTS Army!

The famous South Korean band has released their new album Arirang as their comeback concert inches closer.

Released on March 20, 2026, the boy band’s fifth album marks their comeback after a four-year long break due to military service.

The newly released album, that is named after a traditional Korean folk song, features 14 tracks, including Swim, Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, they don't know 'bout us, One More Night, Please, and Into the Sun.

BTS 'Arirang' English lyrics: Where to find them?

Since the release of the newly released album, many fans started searching where to find the English lyrics on social media that be easily listened on this page.

On the professional front, apart from Arirang release, BTS would also mark their return via a concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 21, 2026.

Moreover, the same concert titled as BTS: The Return, will be streamed live exclusively on Netflix, on March 27, 2026.

Furthermore, the popular Korean band will also mark its return to the stage with BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG', a 79 show-tour across 34 regions.

The highly anticipated world tour will kick off in South Korea next month, featuring major cities globally, including Tokyo, Mexico City, London, Los Angeles, and Paris.

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