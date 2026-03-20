Demi Moore shares rare family moment for Bruce Willis’ big day

Demi Moore marked ex-husband Bruce Willis’ 71th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.
Taking to Instagram, the Ghost starlet shared a recent photo of the Die Hard actor as she celebrated him on his big day.
In a shared post, Willis can be seen receiving a smooch from adoring granddaughter Louetta in his lap.
“All you need is LOVE. Happy birthday, BW!,” Moore captioned the sweet post.
Sharing the snap of the cute duo on her Instagram Stories, the Oscar-nominated Substance star wrote, “Generational birthday love! Happy birthday, BW!”
Bruce and Demi Moore, married from 1987 to 2000, have remained close and share three daughters, who often showcase their blended family online.
They are also grandparents to 2-year-old Louetta, Rumer’s daughter with ex Derek Richard Thomas.
On Bruce’s big day, Emma Heming Willis, his wife since 2009, posted a tribute highlighting her newly announced charity, The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund.
“If you’d like to honor Bruce today, please consider supporting the fund or another organization working in this space, or simply checking in on a caregiver — a small act of kindness that can mean so much,” Emma, 47, captioned the Thursday post.
Bruce and Emma Heming Willis share daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.