News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Ryan Gosling makes wild confession about love life with Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling starrer ‘Project Hail Mary’ releases in cinemas on March 20

  • By Salima Bhutto
Ryan Gosling makes wild confession about love life with Eva Mendes
Ryan Gosling makes wild confession about love life with Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling recently made a candid yet a wild confession regarding his love life with partner Eva Mendes.

The 45-year-old actor made an appearance on the New Heights podcast on Thursday, March 19, where his Blade Runner 2049 costar Harrison Ford made a very intimate confession.

According to Ford, he makes love to his own movie soundtracks.

After this, the Barbie star was asked the same question, to which Gosling, who is rumorued to be secretly married to Mendes in 2022, answered, "No."

"That's a hard no," the La La Land actor went on to say, adding, "That's an easy, easy no."

His interview comes few days after the The Fall Guy performer revealed that he signed his new movie, Project Hail Mary because of his children, whom he shares with his partner.

Just like his role as Ken in the Margot Robbie starrer movie, Gosling, who stars as amnesiac astronaut Ryland Grace in newly released film, admitted at The Tonight Show, "I was so grateful just as a father to get to make a story for my kids."

"Maybe not to be too lofty but for their generation, that kind of reminds you of what we're capable of as human beings," the Notebook actor added.

It’s worth mentioning here that Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary is a sci-fi film that had its theatrical release across cinemas on March 20, 2026.

Olivia Rodrigo puts end to ‘feud’ with Sabrina Carpenter in bombshell confession
Olivia Rodrigo puts end to ‘feud’ with Sabrina Carpenter in bombshell confession
Demi Moore shares rare family moment for Bruce Willis’ big day
Demi Moore shares rare family moment for Bruce Willis’ big day
Jessi Ngatikaura & husband Jordan divorce comes months after shocking claims
Jessi Ngatikaura & husband Jordan divorce comes months after shocking claims
Taylor Frankie’s domestic abuse video goes viral: ABC cancels ‘The Bachelorette’
Taylor Frankie’s domestic abuse video goes viral: ABC cancels ‘The Bachelorette’
Taylor Swift to make red carpet debut with Travis Kelce at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards?
Taylor Swift to make red carpet debut with Travis Kelce at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards?
Chuck Norris rushed to hospital in Hawaii after sudden medical emergency
Chuck Norris rushed to hospital in Hawaii after sudden medical emergency
Taylor Swift confirms dazzling appearance at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026
Taylor Swift confirms dazzling appearance at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026
Afroman responds after long-running 'Lemon Pound Cake' lawsuit finally ends
Afroman responds after long-running 'Lemon Pound Cake' lawsuit finally ends
Miley Cyrus to mark major milestone as 'Hannah Montana' makes epic comeback
Miley Cyrus to mark major milestone as 'Hannah Montana' makes epic comeback
Leonardo DiCaprio 'What Happens at Night' kicks off filming, actor drops rare sneak peek
Leonardo DiCaprio 'What Happens at Night' kicks off filming, actor drops rare sneak peek
Jordan Wright, former 'TOWIE' alum, found dead in Thailand at 33
Jordan Wright, former 'TOWIE' alum, found dead in Thailand at 33
Jay-Z to headline two epic concerts celebrating huge milestones at Yankee Stadium
Jay-Z to headline two epic concerts celebrating huge milestones at Yankee Stadium

Popular News

Princess Kate honors Princess Diana in gorgeous new portrait with Prince William

Princess Kate honors Princess Diana in gorgeous new portrait with Prince William
53 minutes ago
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Border 2' OTT release revealed

Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Border 2' OTT release revealed
31 minutes ago
Israel 'acted alone' during attack on Iranian gas field, says Netanyahu

Israel 'acted alone' during attack on Iranian gas field, says Netanyahu
39 minutes ago