Ryan Gosling makes wild confession about love life with Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling recently made a candid yet a wild confession regarding his love life with partner Eva Mendes.
The 45-year-old actor made an appearance on the New Heights podcast on Thursday, March 19, where his Blade Runner 2049 costar Harrison Ford made a very intimate confession.
According to Ford, he makes love to his own movie soundtracks.
After this, the Barbie star was asked the same question, to which Gosling, who is rumorued to be secretly married to Mendes in 2022, answered, "No."
"That's a hard no," the La La Land actor went on to say, adding, "That's an easy, easy no."
His interview comes few days after the The Fall Guy performer revealed that he signed his new movie, Project Hail Mary because of his children, whom he shares with his partner.
Just like his role as Ken in the Margot Robbie starrer movie, Gosling, who stars as amnesiac astronaut Ryland Grace in newly released film, admitted at The Tonight Show, "I was so grateful just as a father to get to make a story for my kids."
"Maybe not to be too lofty but for their generation, that kind of reminds you of what we're capable of as human beings," the Notebook actor added.
It’s worth mentioning here that Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary is a sci-fi film that had its theatrical release across cinemas on March 20, 2026.