Is Latto pregnant with 21 Savage baby? New music video sparks frenzy

Did Latto just announce her first pregnancy with 21 Savage? new music video has sent the intertnet into a frenzy.
The Sunday Service singer turned to her Instagram account on Thursday night, March 19, to announce the release date of her upcoming album, Big Mama with a surprising twist.
Sharing a poster of her forthcoming album - which featured Latto holding a cub with her bare baby bump doing all the talking, she wrote, "BIG MAMA (the album) 5/29."
"Buisness & Personal(Intro) is out now" she added in the caption.
The next post was a sneak peek into Buisness & Personal music video - which begins with Latto sitting on the floor in white shorts and a button up lace top arranging baby items, including a scrapbook with a prominent message on it.
Next scene features the singer playfully winking while relaxing on a rocking chair.
The camera then shows big close up of her baby bump with a male hand coming from the back to touch it.
Shortly after the music video gained traction on social media, fans flooded her comments section with queries about her pregnancy and congratulatory messages.
One user commented, "Ahhhhh I knew Itttt Congratulations Babyyyy Love Youuuu"
"CONGRATULATIONS BIG MOMMA IN THE HOUSE 1 KID !!!" added another.
"You and 21 savage would make great parents," noted a third.
"Went straight to Google to look up 21 Savages tattoos" joked one user.
As per the tattoos shown in the music video on the male hand, it is confirmed that Latto is seemingly set to welcome her first baby with her boyfriend, 21 Savage - whom she confirmed her relationship in late 2025.