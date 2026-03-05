News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle contact Beatrice, Eugenie after Royal Family ban

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly debunked the reports of "cutting ties" with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have extended their support to the disgraced former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters amid difficult times.

Harry and his wife has reached out to the York sisters, as per an inside source.

This move from the Royal couple was made just days after an insider exclusively told Daily Mail that King Charles has asked his nieces Beatrice and Eugenie to not join the Royal Family at this year's Ascot event.

An insider told Rob Shuter of Naughty But Nice, that Harry and Meghan contacted Beatrice and Eugenie to offer "support and understanding during a difficult moment."

While another source claimed that "Exclusion has a way of reshuffling alliances," adding, "Harry and Meghan know exactly how that feels."

The insider further explained how banning his cousins Beatrice and Eugenie from the Ascot was a message from the future King, Prince William.

"This was William asserting control," the insider noted, adding, "You’re either in the inner circle — or you’re not."

This update came over the heels of the Royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield's fresh claims that like, Kate Middleton and Prince William, Harry and Meghan have also cut ties with the sisters.

"Harry and Meghan were offering their support to Beatrice and Eugenie - we're hearing that has been removed," said Kinsey while speaking on the ban imposed by Royal Family on Andrew's daughters.

"They're not backing them anymore, nor are, William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales," she added.



