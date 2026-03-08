News
Anupam Kher pens heartfelt message on 2026 Women's Day

Anupam Kher recently gave a powerful message for women on International Women's Day.

While speaking to ANI, the 71-year-old actor shared that women deserve to be celebrated not just for a day, but throughout the year.

The Saaransh star began, “On International Women's Day, my heartfelt salute to all the women of the world.”

Kher went on to say, “I truly believe that whoever has the power to give birth to another life is the greatest, and that is a woman.”

In the end, the legendary actor noted, “Best wishes to you today and for 365 days. You are great. All women are great... Happy Women's Day."

On the professional front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, a sequel to the 2006 hit cult classic movie, Khosla Ka Ghosla.

Apart from Kher, the upcoming movie features the return of the original cast, including Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, and Kiran Juneja.

Moreover, the actor will also star in movie Fauzi alongside Prabhas.

Apart from the duo, the Pan-India film also features Mithun Chakraborty, Chaithra J. Achar, Iman Esmail, Jaya Prada, Rahul Ravindran, Bhanu Chander and Praveen Dach.   

