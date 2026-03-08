King Charles pens sweet note for Duchess Sophie after refusing to help Andrew  

Amidst the intensifying tension in the British Royal Family, Duchess Sophie's unwavering support has seemingly restored King Charles III's confidence.
To acknowledge the Duchess of Edinburgh's hard-working efforts, His Majesty has penned a sweet note for her on 2026 International Women's Day.
On Sunday, March 8th, Buckingham Palace shared a video clip of Her Royal Highness welcoming the British fashion model, actress, and author with Down Syndrome, Ellie Goldstein, at St. James’s Palace earlier this week.
To celebrate this year's Women's Day and Sophie's charity organisation, Mencap, Her Royal Highness invited incredibly talented Ellie and her partner, Vito, for afternoon tea at the Palace.
"This International Women's Day, we celebrate the wonderful Ellie Goldstein and the extraordinary legacy she created, following her trailblazing appearance on Strictly Come Dancing this year," King Charles stated in the caption.
The Buckingham Palace continued, "Alongside Ellie's mum and the CEO of @Mencap, the trio discussed the lasting impact of Ellie’s appearance on the show - and there was even time to show Her Royal Highness a few moves!"
This special nod to Duchess Sophie, who has been supporting the Down syndrome charity Mencap since 2004, comes after it is claimed that King Charles III has refused to provide financial aid to his disgraced brother, Andrew.
In the wake of his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, His Majesty has decided to stop providing "money" to the former Duke of York.
To note, King Charles III has yet to respond to these speculations.