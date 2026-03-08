News
Kate Middleton sends message of 'kindness' & 'compassion' on 2026 Women's Day

Princess Kate is celebrating a special day with a heartfelt message.

On Sunday, March 8, the Princess of Wales took to the Instagram story of her and Prince William's joint account, marking the 2026 International Women's Day with a delightful note.

"Today we celebrate the kindness, resilience and quiet strength of women in our families and communities," wrote the U.K.'s future queen.

Encouraging fans to support each other and recognise the impact of women, she continued, "This day is about standing up alongside one another -recognising the loving influence of women, who nurture hope, encourage others and help make the world kinder and more compassionate."

Concluding her heartwarming statement, Catherine signed it off with her initial, "C" and adding, "#INTERNATIONALWOMENSDAY."

For those unfamiliar, Princess Kate has been an active supporter of women all across the world and is the patron of many organisations that work for women's welfare and wellbeing.

The mother of three, who is an inspiration to many, herself is a symbol of resilience and dedication, who bravely battled cancer in 2024 and emerged stronger than ever in the royal spotlight.

