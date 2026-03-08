News
Queen Camilla marks 2026 Women's Day as King Charles eyes move against Fergie

Queen Camilla is celebrating the 2026 Women's Day amid the growing tensions in the royal family. 

On Sunday, March 8th, Buckingham Palace shared a key message to mark the occasion while sharing a few memories of Her Majesty meeting with 'remarkable' women in the world.

Amidst the growing internal tensions, King Charles' devoted wife highlighted the aspiring individuals who might help her and other royal family members cope with the crisis, which is constantly shaking the walls of the Palace, especially after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s controversial arrest last month.

"Today, on International Women’s Day, we celebrate the remarkable women whose courage, creativity and compassion are helping to shape stronger communities across the world," Their Majesties' Office penned the post.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram shared the powerful message on the Queen’s behalf, encouraging women to make their lives stronger. 

"That will shatter glass ceilings everywhere and inspire generations to come," the noted. 

Continuing Her Majesty's last year's statement, which she issued on 2024 Women's Day, they stated, "This International Women's Day, we are highlighting some of the brilliant women that Her Majesty has engaged with over the last year."

These incredible women include a French rape survivor, Madame Gisèle Pelicot, a history-making British jockey Aamilah Aswat, the Catholic sisters, high-profile campaigner of violence against women, Amy Hunt, CEO of Maggie Dame Laura Lee, and others.

Queen Camilla continued to celebrate the joyous International Women's Day despite King Charles's growing tensions with the former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, who has been hiding in Ireland after being publicly exposed by the USA’s Department of Justice earlier this year. 

According to Express UK, the father of two eyed for a strict action against the former duchess, especially after a report claimed that she is 'prepared' to reveal the royal family's dark secret in a bombshell upcoming memoir.

So far, neither King Charles III nor Sarah Ferguson's representatives have broken their silence on these rift speculations.   

