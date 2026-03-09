News
  • By Riba Shaikh
Meghan Markle shares warm Women's Day wish for Princess Lilibet with new photo

Meghan Markle marks Women’s Day 2026 with Princess Lilibet’s new photo
Meghan Markle penned a heartfelt wish for her daughter, Princess Lilibet as she marked Women's Day.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram account on Sunday, March 9, to mark International Women's Day with a sweet tribute to her 4-year-old daughter alongside an adorable photo.

In the photo - which was clicked from behind as Meghan warmly hugged Lilibet sitting on a giant rock at the beach.

Lilibet's face - which the former Suits has not revealed yet was not visible in the photo as she soaked up the sun with her mama.

"For the woman she will one day be…Happy International Women’s Day," wrote Meghan for the little girl - who is seventh in line of succession to the British throne.

Meghan did not forget to give photo credit to her husband, The Duke of Sussex, as she wrote, "papa Sussex" with camera icon.

