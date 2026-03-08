Ameer Gilani sends strong message to US amid Middle East conflict

News
  By Salima Bhutto
Ameer Gilani recently appeared in 2025 drama serial ‘Agar Tum Sath Ho’

Ameer Gilani recently sent a strong message to the United States amid the conflict in the Middle East.

The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram Story on Sunday, March 8, and shared a video of himself, doing an intense workout in the gym.

In the short clip, the actor, who is married to Mawra Hocane, wrote, “I know I'm wearing the same white shirt but I also know that the president of US is a rapist/molester/ warmonger.”

Gilani, who recently appeared in 2025’s Agar Tum Sath Ho, then added, “And all those who support him are directly supporting Netanyahu...shame.”

His post comes amid the pregnancy rumours of the couple after celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

In February 2026, Gilani posted a carousel of photos and videos of the two from the intimate celebrations of his big day with Hocane on their respective Instagram accounts.

Soon fans started speculating that the Sabaat costars are expecting their first child, however, despite the online speculations, neither Mawra Hocane nor Ameer Gilani publicly addressed the baby rumours.

It’s worth mentioning here that the couple tied the knot on February 5, 2025 in Lahore.

They have worked in in dramas like 2020’s Sabaat and 2023’s Neem.

On the professional front, the Jama Taqseem actress is set to star in upcoming Hum TV drama titled Winter Love alongside Khushhal Khan.   

Popular News

