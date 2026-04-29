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Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt reveals on harshest criticism

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' opened up about the sharpest criticism they’ve faced in their careers

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt reveals on harshest criticism
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt reveals on harshest criticism

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt are opening up about the toughest criticism they’ve ever faced in their careers, revealing the moments that left the deepest impact.

In a pre-release interview with PEOPLE, Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt opened up about the sharpest criticism they’ve faced in their careers.

A Quiet Place went on to share, "He will remain nameless, but a director said to me, after making me do a very small part of a scene about 15 times: 'You had it, but it's gone now.' I went, 'What's gone? My performance, my career? What?' He goes, 'Yeah, it's actually gone.’”

Hathaway shared about the criticism, saying, "I went to an acting class when I was 8. It was the 'how to act for a commercial' class.”

The Verity star mentioned, "I made everybody laugh, and I felt so happy about that. And then my teacher goes, 'You know what, Annie? You'll always work, because you're not pretty, but you're quirky.' I just remember the flood of shame. As I grew up, I was like, 'Who says that to a child?' It's all right. Maybe she was onto something, but it's because I'm quirky.”

Streep also shared a memory from her teens, adding, "My father started taking me to college interviews when I was 15.”

She continued, "The dean met with me and said, 'What have you been reading this summer?' I said, 'Carl Jung.' She said, 'Yung. Carl Yung, I think you mean.' I didn't know he was [Swiss], but I remember thinking, 'Why did she put me down?' You remember stuff like that when you're young, those cutting things."

To note, Meryl Streep reprises her role in The Devil Wears Prada 2 as she teams up again with Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt in a modern media satire.

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