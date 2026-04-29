Noah Beck's mom placed on leave from school after suggestive video makes round

A disturbing video filmed years ago has deepened the family crisis of Noah Beck.
Influencer Noah's teacher mother has been placed on leave from her elementary school after a questionable video with her son resurfaced, which no longer appears on his social media.
Coyote Hills Elementary School in Arizona's Peoria Unified School District made the decision on Monday amid a district's investigation into the video, after the State Board of Education received a complaint, calling it "highly inappropriate".
In the controversial video, originally posted on TikTok in 2020, netizens can see Noah and his mother simulating oral sex while lip-syncing to the Jay Rock tune Kings Dead.
The song contains explicit lyrics about oral sex, and a spokesperson for the district told PEOPLE in a statement that her leave is "out of an abundance of caution".
Previously, it was reported that Amy's daughter, Haley, who also served as a teacher, was fired from her job for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
It's alleged that she offered oral sex to a Centennial High School student while also offering to buy him tequila and $630 via Apple Pay.
The investigation reported finding over 4,000 texts between Haley and the student from June 21 to August 2, 2025.
While she has not been charged, Peoria Police said they are seeking a potential felony charge related to pandering, which means persuading someone to engage in prostitution.
These disturbing news came as Noah is set to star in Fox's reboot of Baywatch later this year.